Marie KOLB
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
KOLB - Marie (nee Neuner)
April 12, 2022. Beloved wife of the late John N. Kolb; dearest mother of Karen (late Henry) Ross and Lynne (Edward) Snell; loving grandmother of Christopher (Amy) Ross, Tiffany, and John (Megan) Ross; great-grandma of Kyra, Eric, Brandon, and great-great-grandmother of River; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, 4-7 PM, with a Service to follow at 7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner of Borden Rd.) West Seneca. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at
www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
