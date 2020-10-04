MEIDENBAUER ULSH - Marie M.

Born August 3, 1961, died September 29, 2020. Funeral services for Marie Meidenbauer Ulsh, age 59, of Tyler, will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 5, 2020, at the BOREN-CONNER FUNERAL HOME, Bullard with Pastor Kenny DeKonig officiating. A visitation will be held at 9:00 AM prior to the service. Marie was the daughter of Lester F. Meidenbauer, Jr. and Dorothy J. Dera. She is survived by her Husband, Jack Ulsh, her brothers Leonard Meidenbauer and Michael Meidenbauer and sisters Nancy Watson, Theresa Farrell and Louise Johnson. Marie was raised in the town of Sheldon, New York. As an adult, she lived in Buffalo, New York, Washington, DC, Phoenix, Arizona, and Corpus Christi, Texas. Marie and Jack were married on May 1, 2015 in Houston, Texas. They lived in Corpus Christi and later moved to Tyler, Texas where she spent her final years. Jack completed her life and her years as his spouse were undoubtedly her happiest. She made a career for herself as a Bookkeeper. She will always be remembered for her contagious smile, laughter, and being a most awesome baker. Marie gained three children and five grandchildren when she married Jack: Dena, John, Jason, Devin, Logan, Layla, Jamin, and Jacob. She was always excited for an opportunity to make them smile.





