MACDOWELL - Marie A. (nee Kleparek) Of Angola, NY, died peacefully on March 14, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Born to Harry and Helen Kleparek, Marie was a funny, kind, and caring person who thought of everyone except herself. She touched the lives of her friends, coworkers, and students at Lake Shore Schools, where she mainly tolerated the less than well behaved. She married Warren (Wally) MacDowell and raised three boys (Scott, Jeff, Ian) and was dedicated to every aspect of their lives. She loved her brother David and his family. Her dog (Bert) will finally be reunited with her in heaven. She was passionate about her friends and wanted them to keep the parties and get-togethers going. She loved gardening and using the dust buster. Hated sump pumps, stink bugs and the occasional critter that made its way into the attic. An accomplished shark fisherman. She competed in the 1958 National Spelling Bee, attended Jamestown Community College, and loved her grandchildren Zach, Madison, Emma, Bailey, MacKenna and Farrah. She is looking forward to finally meeting Alex Trebek. In lieu of flowers, Marie urges you take a friend to lunch. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY where services will follow at 7 PM.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.
My deepest condolences on Marie´s passing. I loved to call and chat with her, she was always so upbeat and positive. Her and my dad Sherman spoke often before his death in 2020. I apologize for missing her service, I just learned of her passing today. She spoke so lovingly of her boys and their families. I feel honored and blessed to have known her. She was a wonderful woman and I will miss her love and humor. Rest In Peace dear lady
Karen Wodzinski and family
March 21, 2021
To the MacDowell family,
My parents (Marvin & Jane Cotton) were friends with your family when we moved to Angola several years ago. I was thinking about Marie and called her 2-3 weeks ago. She was busy with a visiting nurse and asked that I call her back sometime so we could talk more... needless to say, I am so very sad that I waited too long. I was shocked to hear of her passing. I will remember her as being very kind with a great sense of humor. I am so sorry for your loss - my thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
With deepest sympathy,
Linda (Cotton) & Bob Ferraro
Linda (Cotton) Ferraro
March 19, 2021
Ian and Family,
Richard and I send Our Deepest condolences to you.. Marie was that Special Lady that you fell in Love with as soon as you sent her. She will always good a Special place in Our Hearts! Marie you can now be with your Beloved Bert .. We will miss you always. Love Kelli & Richard.
Kelli & Richard Waterstreet
March 16, 2021
I worked with Marie at the Middle School and she had a special way with the "less then well-behaved". The students I worked with (who also spent time with Mrs. MacDowell) loved her. We had a great time! She will be missed...my deepest condolences.
Jill (Schmitt) Schildhauer
March 16, 2021
Marie will be greatly missed. She was such a kind heart and I will remember her so very fondly. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family during this difficult time of loss. Rest in Peace Marie. Until we meet again.
KELLY MCMAHON
Friend
March 16, 2021
With Love, Kelly McMahon
March 16, 2021
My condolences to thee family on your mothers passing. Such a Great Lady she was.