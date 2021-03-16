MACDOWELL - Marie A.

(nee Kleparek)

Of Angola, NY, died peacefully on March 14, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Born to Harry and Helen Kleparek, Marie was a funny, kind, and caring person who thought of everyone except herself. She touched the lives of her friends, coworkers, and students at Lake Shore Schools, where she mainly tolerated the less than well behaved. She married Warren (Wally) MacDowell and raised three boys (Scott, Jeff, Ian) and was dedicated to every aspect of their lives. She loved her brother David and his family. Her dog (Bert) will finally be reunited with her in heaven. She was passionate about her friends and wanted them to keep the parties and get-togethers going. She loved gardening and using the dust buster. Hated sump pumps, stink bugs and the occasional critter that made its way into the attic. An accomplished shark fisherman. She competed in the 1958 National Spelling Bee, attended Jamestown Community College, and loved her grandchildren Zach, Madison, Emma, Bailey, MacKenna and Farrah. She is looking forward to finally meeting Alex Trebek. In lieu of flowers, Marie urges you take a friend to lunch. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY where services will follow at 7 PM.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.