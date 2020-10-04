Menu
Marie MORTON
MORTON - Marie (nee Chapman)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 2, 2020. Marie leaves to cherish her memory, her sons Vernon Cuffy Davenport and Gregory "Corkey" Morton; a daughter Lisha "Cricket" Smith (Fred) of Maryland; a sister Cecilia Craig; a brother Louis "Brother" Chapman; grandchildren Samuel "TJ" Turner Jr. (Tomicko), LaTisha Jacobs (Thomas "TJ") of Maryland, Gerard "Jr." Morton (fiancee Jillian Muhs), Justin Morton of Hampton, VA and LaSharie "Chocolate" Morton. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Thursday from 10 AM-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. The family wishes to thank you with sincere humblest for your many expressions of love and kindness, and especially your prayers during our time of sorrow.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
