Marie MUFFOLETTO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MUFFOLETTO - Marie (nee Cala)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Muffoletto; devoted mother of Vincent (Nancy) and Carla Muffoletto; adored grandmother of Peter J. (Carissa) Muffoletto; cherished great-grandmother of Liana, Kaylee and Briella Muffoletto; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Christine Cala; dear sister of the late Mamie (Sam) Baynes, the late Vincent "Jimmy" Cala and the late Charles (Rachel) Cala. Marie is also survived by many dear relatives and friends. Private services were held at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Private interment at Elmlawn Cemetery. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear about Marie. I always loved visiting her when I came to Buffalo. May she Rest In Peace.
Brenda Bellomo
March 23, 2021
So sorry to learn of Marie's passing enjoyed many fun nights at the casino . Special memories for your family to keep in your hearts . She was so nice.
Grace McCoulf
March 22, 2021
