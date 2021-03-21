MUFFOLETTO - Marie (nee Cala)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Muffoletto; devoted mother of Vincent (Nancy) and Carla Muffoletto; adored grandmother of Peter J. (Carissa) Muffoletto; cherished great-grandmother of Liana, Kaylee and Briella Muffoletto; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Christine Cala; dear sister of the late Mamie (Sam) Baynes, the late Vincent "Jimmy" Cala and the late Charles (Rachel) Cala. Marie is also survived by many dear relatives and friends. Private services were held at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Private interment at Elmlawn Cemetery. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.