Marie O'MARA
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY
O'MARA - Marie
(nee Marzello)
June 30, 2021, age 85. Beloved wife of 64 years to Richard "Dick" O'Mara; loving mother of Richard Jr. (Mary), Brian (Michelle), and Susan Klier; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Nicholas (Mary) Marzello and predeceased by Paul (Ellie) Marzello and Delores (late Michael) Locicero; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. Interment to be held privately. Share condolences on Marie's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Jul
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of the Annunciation
7580 Clinton St, Elma, NY
May God support us all the day long, till the shades lengthen and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, and the fever of life is over, and our work is done. Then in His mercy may He give us a safe lodging, and a holy rest and peace at the last. -Cardinal Newman
Fr. Gene Ulrich, Pastor, The Pastoral Staff and Annunciation Parishioners
Other
July 14, 2021
