May God support us all the day long, till the shades lengthen and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, and the fever of life is over, and our work is done. Then in His mercy may He give us a safe lodging, and a holy rest and peace at the last. -Cardinal Newman

Fr. Gene Ulrich, Pastor, The Pastoral Staff and Annunciation Parishioners Other July 14, 2021