O'MARA - Marie(nee Marzello)June 30, 2021, age 85. Beloved wife of 64 years to Richard "Dick" O'Mara; loving mother of Richard Jr. (Mary), Brian (Michelle), and Susan Klier; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Nicholas (Mary) Marzello and predeceased by Paul (Ellie) Marzello and Delores (late Michael) Locicero; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. Interment to be held privately. Share condolences on Marie's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com