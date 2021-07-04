O'MARA - Marie
(nee Marzello)
June 30, 2021, age 85. Beloved wife of 64 years to Richard "Dick" O'Mara; loving mother of Richard Jr. (Mary), Brian (Michelle), and Susan Klier; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Nicholas (Mary) Marzello and predeceased by Paul (Ellie) Marzello and Delores (late Michael) Locicero; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. Interment to be held privately.
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.