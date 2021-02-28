Menu
Marie R. PATRZYK
PATRZYK - Marie R.
(nee Richards)
Of Lancaster, February 20, 2021. Beloved wife of Richard J. Patrzyk Sr.; devoted mother of Richard J. Patrzyk Jr., Mark (late Mikki) Patrzyk, Cheryl (Ronald) Filipowicz and Scott (Kathleen) Patrzyk; loving grandmother of Andrew (Jenna) Filipowicz, Andy Goldyn, Adam Filipowicz, Scott (Jessica) Patrzyk II, Corey Smith, Nathan Patrzyk and Ryan Patrzyk; cherished great-grandmother of Lilly, Aaron and Jack; dear sister of Jane (late Michael) Refermat, Edmund (Gloria) Richards, David Richards, Charles (Yvonne) Richards and late Franklyn (late Diane) Richards; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. Mrs. Patrzyk was a member of the Justinettes and the Home Bureau. Please visit Mrs. Patrzyk's tribute page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
I'm so sorry to learn of Mrs. Patrzyk's passing. Our family always liked her. She was a good neighbor and a dear lady. God Bless Her.
Julie Williams
February 28, 2021
