PATRZYK - Marie R.
(nee Richards)
Of Lancaster, February 20, 2021. Beloved wife of Richard J. Patrzyk Sr.; devoted mother of Richard J. Patrzyk Jr., Mark (late Mikki) Patrzyk, Cheryl (Ronald) Filipowicz and Scott (Kathleen) Patrzyk; loving grandmother of Andrew (Jenna) Filipowicz, Andy Goldyn, Adam Filipowicz, Scott (Jessica) Patrzyk II, Corey Smith, Nathan Patrzyk and Ryan Patrzyk; cherished great-grandmother of Lilly, Aaron and Jack; dear sister of Jane (late Michael) Refermat, Edmund (Gloria) Richards, David Richards, Charles (Yvonne) Richards and late Franklyn (late Diane) Richards; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. Mrs. Patrzyk was a member of the Justinettes and the Home Bureau. Please visit Mrs. Patrzyk's tribute page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.