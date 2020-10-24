STEPHENS - Marie Paule

(nee Cormier)

Age 88, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on October 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frederick; loving mother of Robert Veillette (Geri) of Westlake, Ohio; Michael Veillette of Broomfield, Colorado; and Suzanne Galbo (Robert) of St. Augustine, Florida. Marie dearly loved her grandchildren Steven Veillette Leah), Lisa Gilmore (Wes), Robert Galbo (Samantha), Katie Erickson (James), Leigh Kruger (Colin) and Michael Veillette. Marie was especially fond of her great-grandchildren, Lacey Gilmore, Lila Gilmore, Lottie Gilmore, and Ava Marie Erickson. Marie is also survived by her brother, Pierre, of Detroit, Michigan. Marie was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Marie Cormier of Boucherville, Quebec, Canada. Marie and Fred lived a wonderful life together. They shared many grand days with friends snow skiing at Holimont Ski Club and sailing on their beloved sailboat Cheers. Marie was a member of the Youngstown Yacht Club, Niagara Falls Country Club and the Tatler and Youngstown Garden Club. She was an accomplished tennis player and took up the game of golf later in life, thoroughly enjoying playing with her family and friends. Due to concerns with COVID, Funeral and Burial services will be private. A Celebration of Marie's Life will be held at a later date. Marie will be interned alongside her beloved Fred at Oakland Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are being managed by HARDISON FUNERAL HOME, Lewiston, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the The Tatler Foundation, 6 Fourth Street, NFNY 14303, Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY, and St. John's Episcopal Church, 110 Chestnut Street, Youngstown, NY.







