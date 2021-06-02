Menu
Marie C. Rakoczy
Marie C. Rakoczy
May 31, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Dearest mother of Pete (Diana) Rakoczy. Cherished grandmother of Peter II (Beth Miller), Joseph and Robert (Kristin) Rakoczy. Sister of the late Virginia Bovee and Edwin Glowinski. Dear aunt of Sue (Lee) Vermeulen. There will be no prior visitation. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John XXIII Parish on Thursday at 12:30 PM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Jun
3
Mass of Christian Burial 12:30p.m.
12:30p.m.
St. John XXIII Parish
NY
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pete and Family, Sorry to hear about your mom I´ll remember her in better times in the old neighborhood Sincerely, Doreen
Doreen Sliwa czumaj
June 2, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. She was a very special lady. I will miss her dearly.
JoAnn Oldfield
June 2, 2021
