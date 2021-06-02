Rakoczy - Marie C.
May 31, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Dearest mother of Pete (Diana) Rakoczy. Cherished grandmother of Peter II (Beth Miller), Joseph and Robert (Kristin) Rakoczy. Sister of the late Virginia Bovee and Edwin Glowinski. Dear aunt of Sue (Lee) Vermeulen. There will be no prior visitation. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John XXIII Parish on Thursday at 12:30 PM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.