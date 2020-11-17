THOMAS - Marie S.
(nee Schreiber)
Age 94, of Hamburg, NY, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Harris Hill Nursing Facility in Williamsville, NY. Beloved mother of Catherine (Paul) Watson, Lisa Ashbrook, Linda, Christopher and Daniel Thomas; cherished grandmother of Meghan (Eric) Dahlgren, Sarah (Nancy) Rios, Michael, Kate and Lauren Ashbrook, Ian, Noah, and Hailey Thomas; great-grandmother of Madeline Dahlgren, Mariana and Dominic Rios; predeceased by her parents, John and Theresa Schreiber, a brother, Gerard Schreiber and sisters, Beatrice Butler, Hilda Schaeffer and Marcella Vogelsang. Marie loved going to the Opera in New York City, Springtime and especially her family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, Hamburg, NY. Share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.