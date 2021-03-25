Menu
Marie T. SCHUMACHER
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
SCHUMACHER RN - Marie T. (nee Schaefer)
Of Hamburg, NY, and Venice, FL, March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ronald W. Schumacher; loving mother of Carol (Charles) Kreuter, Joseph (Julie Palmer), Richard (Jeanne), Marilyn, Patricia (late Richard) Moore and the late Peter; cherished grandma to eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and predeceased by one grandson; dear sister-in-law of Mary Lee (William) Vail; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 12-4 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453, Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at St. Mary of the Lake Church at 10 AM (please assemble at Church). Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brian W. Moore Memorial Scholarship Fund, 5120 Orchard Ave., Hamburg, NY 14075, Attn: District Treasurer. Marie worked as a RN at OLV Hospital for 41 years. Share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Mar
29
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Mary of the Lake Church
4737 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My brother, who lives in Hamburg, notified me of this obit. It has been many years, but I have never forgetten Mrs. Schumacher's kindness. My condolences go out to the whole family
Mike Jay
March 27, 2021
So sorry to hear. May she rest in peace.
Tim Gavin
March 25, 2021
