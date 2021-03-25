SCHUMACHER RN - Marie T. (nee Schaefer)
Of Hamburg, NY, and Venice, FL, March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ronald W. Schumacher; loving mother of Carol (Charles) Kreuter, Joseph (Julie Palmer), Richard (Jeanne), Marilyn, Patricia (late Richard) Moore and the late Peter; cherished grandma to eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and predeceased by one grandson; dear sister-in-law of Mary Lee (William) Vail; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 12-4 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453, Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at St. Mary of the Lake Church at 10 AM (please assemble at Church). Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brian W. Moore Memorial Scholarship Fund, 5120 Orchard Ave., Hamburg, NY 14075, Attn: District Treasurer. Marie worked as a RN at OLV Hospital for 41 years. Share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.