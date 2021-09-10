Stevens - Marie R.
(nee Walleshauser)
September 7, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of Frederick J. Stevens; devoted mother of Teresa Hartinger, Frederick (Susan) Stevens, Donna (late Michael) Davidovich, and John (Cheryl) Stevens; cherished grandmother of Jenna (Sean) Gasperson, Robert S. (Christie) Hartinger, Frederick K. Stevens, Danielle (Chris) Harker, Tyler (MaryKate) Stevens, and Adrienne Davidovich and great-grandmother of five; loving sister of the late Eileen Danner, late Marilyn Fitzgerald, late Charles Walleshauser, Beverly Hall, late James Walleshauser, and Cheryl Walleshauser; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends received Sunday, September 12th, from 1-5 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 13th, at 10:15 AM, at Queen of Heaven Parish, 4220 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY 14224. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Queen of Heaven Parish. For online condolences, flowers and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2021.