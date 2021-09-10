Menu
Marie R. STEVENS
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY
Stevens - Marie R.
(nee Walleshauser)
September 7, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of Frederick J. Stevens; devoted mother of Teresa Hartinger, Frederick (Susan) Stevens, Donna (late Michael) Davidovich, and John (Cheryl) Stevens; cherished grandmother of Jenna (Sean) Gasperson, Robert S. (Christie) Hartinger, Frederick K. Stevens, Danielle (Chris) Harker, Tyler (MaryKate) Stevens, and Adrienne Davidovich and great-grandmother of five; loving sister of the late Eileen Danner, late Marilyn Fitzgerald, late Charles Walleshauser, Beverly Hall, late James Walleshauser, and Cheryl Walleshauser; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends received Sunday, September 12th, from 1-5 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 13th, at 10:15 AM, at Queen of Heaven Parish, 4220 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY 14224. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Queen of Heaven Parish. For online condolences, flowers and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Sep
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45a.m.
Queen of Heaven Parish
4220 Seneca Street,, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of your Mother´s unexpected passing. We cannot come due to testing positive for Covid early last week. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family!
Larry and Mary (Mayme)Drescher
September 12, 2021
