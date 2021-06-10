TAAFFE - Marie C.
(nee Wheeler)
Of Elma, entered into rest June 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John P. Taaffe; devoted mother of Marie (Dr. Carmen) Todoro, Peggy (Jim) Doody and the late Diane (Paul) Berg; cherished grandmother of John B. (Corey), Peter (Erica), Maria, Carmen, John D., Christina, Megan and Erin; dear sister of the late John Wheeler and Charlotte Bent; also survived by other family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma on Tuesday (June 15) at 10 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Marie's name to Hospice Foundation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2021.