Marie C. TAAFFE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
TAAFFE - Marie C.
(nee Wheeler)
Of Elma, entered into rest June 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John P. Taaffe; devoted mother of Marie (Dr. Carmen) Todoro, Peggy (Jim) Doody and the late Diane (Paul) Berg; cherished grandmother of John B. (Corey), Peter (Erica), Maria, Carmen, John D., Christina, Megan and Erin; dear sister of the late John Wheeler and Charlotte Bent; also survived by other family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma on Tuesday (June 15) at 10 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Marie's name to Hospice Foundation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Church of the Annunciation
7580 Clinton St, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Sorry for your loss, my grandfather would speak a lot about his memories with John and Marie. God Bless
Zach Eustace
Other
July 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about Aunt Marie´s passing. So many happy memories come to mind, in Erie and Buffalo...love peace and prayers sent your way
Nan (Anders) Salen
Family
June 13, 2021
My deepest and most sincere apologies for the loss of mother Marie. She was such a beautiful and happy lady, always classy. Big hugs to everyone. Love Karen and Mark
Karen Okonowski-Dunlap
June 13, 2021
Rich and Tammy Ebeling family
June 12, 2021
So very sorry for your loss! So many wonderful memories with Marie. We love you all
Rich and Tammy Ebeling
Friend
June 12, 2021
Mary and Andy Dyszlewski
June 12, 2021
Aunt Marie was so much fun to be around. Always smiling and welcoming.
Karen Royal
June 11, 2021
May God support us all the day long, till the shades lengthen and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, and the fever of life is over, and our work is done. Then in His mercy may He give us a safe lodging, and a holy rest and peace at the last. -Cardinal Newman
Fr. Gene Ulrich, Pastor, The Pastoral Staff and Annunciation Parishioners
Other
June 10, 2021
