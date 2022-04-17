Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie A. TOMAKA
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
TOMAKA - Marie A.
(nee Rafferty)
Of West Seneca, NY, April 10, 2022. Beloved wife of Thaddeus "Ted" C. Tomaka; dearest mother of Jeffrey R. (Nicole), and Shawn M. Tomaka; grandmother of Danielle, Dustin, and Kodey; great-grandmother of Bradley; daughter of the late Wallace J. and Ethel M. (Wolfgang) Rafferty; sister of Shirley (late Michael) Misechok, Wallace (JoAnne) Rafferty, Mary Margaret (Jeffrey) Milliron and the late Judith (Paul) Walter; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main Street, West Seneca, NY, Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 12 Noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.