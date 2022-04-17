TOMAKA - Marie A.
(nee Rafferty)
Of West Seneca, NY, April 10, 2022. Beloved wife of Thaddeus "Ted" C. Tomaka; dearest mother of Jeffrey R. (Nicole), and Shawn M. Tomaka; grandmother of Danielle, Dustin, and Kodey; great-grandmother of Bradley; daughter of the late Wallace J. and Ethel M. (Wolfgang) Rafferty; sister of Shirley (late Michael) Misechok, Wallace (JoAnne) Rafferty, Mary Margaret (Jeffrey) Milliron and the late Judith (Paul) Walter; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main Street, West Seneca, NY, Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 12 Noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.