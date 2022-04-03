Vallon - Marie R.
(nee Labine, Cook)
Of Lake View, NY, entered into rest on March 27, 2022, surrounded by love. Beloved wife of Bob Vallon; devoted mother of Michelle (Steve) Marion and Nichole (Jim) Kaszubowski; loving grandmother of Elise (Jager) Hibler; caring great-grandmother of Kaliopee Elise, Maddielynn Annmarie, and Paxton Milo Jager; loving sister of Georgette (late Chuck), Maurice (Judie), Doreen (late Al), and David (late Theresa); also survived by many cousins in Fort Coulonge, Quebec. Friends and family to be received Monday, April 4, 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 5, 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Please assemble at church. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo, St. Jude, and Roswell Park. Online donations and condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.