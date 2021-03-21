Menu
Marietta C. LAFORNARA
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
LAFORNARA - Marietta C.
(nee Lipomi)
March 17, 2021, age 76. Beloved wife of Anthony J. Lafornara Jr.; loving mother of Anthony J. (Jeannie) Lafornara III, Carol (Robert) Kirk, and Patricia (Charles) Anzalone; loving grandmother of Anthony H., Catherine, Nicholas, Noah, Charlie, and Jackson; dearest sister of Kathy (Sandor) Fuzi, Kevin (Charlene) Lipomi, Jack Lipomi and the late Francis Lipomi; daughter of the late Pasquale and Patricia (nee O'Shei) Lipomi; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will be present Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Friday at 10:45 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marietta's memory to the Kenmore Lions Club, P.O. Box 663, Kenmore, NY 14217. Marietta was a former Director of the Town of Tonawanda Senior Center and devoted Kenmore Lions member. Share memories and condolences on Marietta's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church (Kenmore)
1085 Englewood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest symphany to all of your family on the loss of Marietta.Many good memories from long ago.May she rest in peace.Love Dave and David.
Jill Brignone
March 28, 2021
Let the memories of your mother provide you with comfort and serve as guidance. Our deepest sympathy for you loss.
ELEANOR & SCOTT PAYNE
March 24, 2021
Mr. Lafornara, My deepest condolences over the loss of your wife. May she rest in peace.
Harold Christie/ RHS 1974
March 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of Marietta´s passing. Prayers for all.
Don Steinsholt
March 21, 2021
CSM Henry and Betty Curtis
March 20, 2021
