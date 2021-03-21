LAFORNARA - Marietta C.
(nee Lipomi)
March 17, 2021, age 76. Beloved wife of Anthony J. Lafornara Jr.; loving mother of Anthony J. (Jeannie) Lafornara III, Carol (Robert) Kirk, and Patricia (Charles) Anzalone; loving grandmother of Anthony H., Catherine, Nicholas, Noah, Charlie, and Jackson; dearest sister of Kathy (Sandor) Fuzi, Kevin (Charlene) Lipomi, Jack Lipomi and the late Francis Lipomi; daughter of the late Pasquale and Patricia (nee O'Shei) Lipomi; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will be present Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Friday at 10:45 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marietta's memory to the Kenmore Lions Club, P.O. Box 663, Kenmore, NY 14217. Marietta was a former Director of the Town of Tonawanda Senior Center and devoted Kenmore Lions member. Share memories and condolences on Marietta's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.