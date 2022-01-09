Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marietta "Mimi" MONTGOMERY
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Larson-Timko Funeral Home
20 Central Ave
Fredonia, NY
MONTGOMERY - Marietta "Mimi"
(nee James)
Former Hamburg resident, Marietta "Mimi" Montgomery (nee James), 92, passed away on December 30 in Dunkirk. Marietta was born August 20, 1929, in Seattle, WA to Dr. Gordon M. and Lillian S. James. After living in Bremerton, WA, the family moved to Ohio, where Marietta attended high school and college in the town for which she was named. She married Palmer "Monty" Montgomery in 1951 and moved to Pennsylvania. After raising four children, Marietta returned to school, got her nursing degree, and worked for many years as an RN. The Montgomerys settled in Hamburg in 1984, where they were active members of the Orchard Park Chorale. Marietta moved into Fredonia Place in 2015, then into Chautauqua Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in 2021. Marietta loved family get-togethers and holidays, especially Thanksgiving. She was also an avid sun worshipper and could be found soaking up rays as soon as weather permitted; she was especially fond of summers at Chautauqua Lake. So dedicated was she that her kids often said that if she ever won the lottery, she'd complain about having to waste a good sunbath day going to the lottery office. More than anything, she loved to laugh; you could tell her the same joke a hundred times and she'd laugh as hard each time as she did the first time she heard it. Her sense of humor and love of socializing sustained her throughout her life. Marietta was preceded in death by her husband in 1988, and two siblings, Ann (Douglas) Manly of Fredonia and Gordon "Mac" (Barbara) James of Schaumburg, IL. She is survived by four children, Paul, of San Francisco; Scott (Lisa), of Jamestown; Ann, of Farmington, CT.; and J. Cady (Harry) Rowe, of Punta Gorda, FL.; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her ashes will be interred next to her husband at Sunset Hill Memorial Park in Cranberry, PA. The family wishes to offer their sincerest thanks to the staff of Fredonia Place and Chautauqua Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their exceptional care and love for Mimi in the last years of her life. On-line condolences may be made at larsontimkofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Larson-Timko Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We sang with Marietta in the Orchard Park Chorale and the East Aurora Messiah choir for many years. Her dedication to the music was always an inspiration. Her laugh was contagious and rehearsals sitting next to her in the alto section were an absolute joy. The world is surely diminished by her passing. We extend our deepest condolences to her family.
JoAnn and Dave Wahl
January 10, 2022
I was so sorry to hear of Marietta's passing. She was a force of nature and I loved our times together with the Orchard Park Chorale and afterwards. I was especially happy to escort her to two of Renee Flemings recitals, one in Toronto and one here at Kleinhans in Buffalo. We were both avid fans of Renee's and it was great getting to go backstage with Marietta to see Renee. My deepest sympathy to her family. JF
John Fleischman
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results