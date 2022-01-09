I was so sorry to hear of Marietta's passing. She was a force of nature and I loved our times together with the Orchard Park Chorale and afterwards. I was especially happy to escort her to two of Renee Flemings recitals, one in Toronto and one here at Kleinhans in Buffalo. We were both avid fans of Renee's and it was great getting to go backstage with Marietta to see Renee. My deepest sympathy to her family. JF

John Fleischman Friend January 9, 2022