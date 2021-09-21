RESSMAN - Marietta A.
(nee Gatta )
September 18, 2021 at age 77. Beloved wife of Andrew J. Ressman; dear mother of Lisa (David) Spillman and Maryann Sherman; loving grandmother of Julie (Anthony) Heigl, Brian Spillman and Theresa Sherman; sister of Joann (Late Albert) Schilling. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday September 23, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. Kenmore, where Prayers will be said Friday, September 24, 2021 at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Margaret Church at 9:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Arrangements by Anthony E. Greco. Please share memories and condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2021.