Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marietta A. RESSMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY
RESSMAN - Marietta A.
(nee Gatta )
September 18, 2021 at age 77. Beloved wife of Andrew J. Ressman; dear mother of Lisa (David) Spillman and Maryann Sherman; loving grandmother of Julie (Anthony) Heigl, Brian Spillman and Theresa Sherman; sister of Joann (Late Albert) Schilling. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday September 23, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. Kenmore, where Prayers will be said Friday, September 24, 2021 at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Margaret Church at 9:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Arrangements by Anthony E. Greco. Please share memories and condolences at
www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Sep
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Sep
24
Prayer Service
8:15a.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Margaret Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Maryann, we are so sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a great lady. I know you will be strong for Theresa and the rest of your family. Our prayers are with you all.
Risa Paonessa
Friend
September 26, 2021
Dear Andy: My condolences to you and your family. Marietta was a fine woman, wife and mom. I am extremely honored I got to know her. She is in my thoughts and prayers. She treated my daughter like she was part of your family. I will never forget that. God bless you and your family.
Tom Pecoraro
Friend
September 23, 2021
Andy and family, sending my condolences to you. So sorry to hear Marietta passed. She was my best friend in high school. I have a lot of great memories. One was she always took me to her family restaurant on Niagara st for French fries, lol. I could write a book about our good times. My she RIB. Sending love and prayers.
Barbara -Chauby- Wipperman
September 21, 2021
Maryann, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family... and I pray that our good Lord gives you strength as you grieve the loss of your Mother. From what you have told me about your Mom, she was a wonderful Mother and Nona, who loved her family so much. She is up in Heaven now watching over her loved ones...Be at Peace Maryann.....God Bless
Richard J. Simonetti
September 21, 2021
Marietta was my partner in crime. We made my father lose all his hair. They never knew what we were going to do next. I will carry those memories in my heart forever. She was a special person and she will be missed
Gerrie Thomson
Family
September 21, 2021
Love Bill and Tammy Pease
September 21, 2021
Andy and family, our prayers are with you we have so many wonderful memories of Marietta,she was such a good person,we will miss her so much. May God Bless you and your family,We love you all so very much,. Tom & Mary Lou
Tom & Mary Lou
Family
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results