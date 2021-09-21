Maryann, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family... and I pray that our good Lord gives you strength as you grieve the loss of your Mother. From what you have told me about your Mom, she was a wonderful Mother and Nona, who loved her family so much. She is up in Heaven now watching over her loved ones...Be at Peace Maryann.....God Bless

Richard J. Simonetti September 21, 2021