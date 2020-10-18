KERN - Marilyn A. "Mernie"
Of Cheektowaga, NY, (from Langford, NY), October 10, 2020, age 72. Beloved daughter of the late Clarence and Marion (Schreiner) Kern; loving sister of Joanne (Michael A.) Altieri of Hamburg, NY and the late Donna Malton; beloved aunt of Michael J. Altieri and Kelly McNevin; great-aunt of Sydney McNevin; leaving behind closest friends, Donna Harding and Shirley Dominguez. Marilyn retired from the Cheektowaga DMV. She was an Erie County "Friends of the Fair" volunteer for many years. Her passions were fossil hunting, bicycling, Veteran volunteer, and vacationed at Lily Dale Spiritual Community on a regular basis. She will be greatly missed by many. A Celebration of Mernie's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY. Please share your condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.