Marilyn L. BRUNNER
BRUNNER - Marilyn L. (nee Gorman)
Of Tonawanda, NY, May 22, 2021. Dear mother of Lisa (Eric) Mihelbergel and Colleen (John) Irlam; loving grandmother of Ava, Tessa Mihelbergel, Jack and Tia Irlam; sister of Kathleen (Bernard) Hoerbelt and the late David Gorman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY, Tuesday (June 8th) 3 to 7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Amelia's RC Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., at Cornwell Ave., Tonawanda, Wednesday, at 9 AM. Meet at Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetary. Memorial contributions to Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 786 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, 14209 or bpo.org are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jun
8
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jun
9
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia's RC Church
2999 Eggert Rd., at Cornwell Ave., Tonawanda, NY
Jun
9
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St Amelia's RC Church
2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY
