BRUNNER - Marilyn L. (nee Gorman)Of Tonawanda, NY, May 22, 2021. Dear mother of Lisa (Eric) Mihelbergel and Colleen (John) Irlam; loving grandmother of Ava, Tessa Mihelbergel, Jack and Tia Irlam; sister of Kathleen (Bernard) Hoerbelt and the late David Gorman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY, Tuesday (June 8th) 3 to 7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Amelia's RC Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., at Cornwell Ave., Tonawanda, Wednesday, at 9 AM. Meet at Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetary. Memorial contributions to Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 786 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, 14209 or bpo.org are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com