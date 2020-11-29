Menu
Marilyn D. UTZ
UTZ - Marilyn D. (nee Duerr)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward J. Utz; dearest mother of Sandra J. (David) Ekberg, Michael E. (Mary Ellen) and Edward J. Utz; grandmother of David M. (Rachel), Jason P. (Jennifer), Andrew S. (Gynnelle) Ekberg and Victoria R. Utz; great-grandmother of Donovon, Dalene, Hudson, Zakk, Everleigh and Maverick; daughter of the late Edward J. and Henrietta (Machemer) Duerr; sister of Phyllis (late William) Julius; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
