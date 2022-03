DENNING - Marilyn A.(nee Knoll)Of Hamburg, NY, May 31, 2021. Beloved wife of Philip Denning; dearest mother of Kathy (Stanley) Zaifert, Susan (Gerard) Paciorek, Michelle (William) Sengbusch and Robert Wagner; loving grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Beverly (late Owen) Moore, Wayne Knoll, David Knoll, Denise (late David) Przywara and Kim Knoll; also survived by her granddaughter and caregiver Julie Sengbusch. No Prior Visitation or service will be observed. Memorials to Hospice of WNY. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com