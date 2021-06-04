Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn A. DENNING
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
DENNING - Marilyn A.
(nee Knoll)
Of Hamburg, NY, May 31, 2021. Beloved wife of Philip Denning; dearest mother of Kathy (Stanley) Zaifert, Susan (Gerard) Paciorek, Michelle (William) Sengbusch and Robert Wagner; loving grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Beverly (late Owen) Moore, Wayne Knoll, David Knoll, Denise (late David) Przywara and Kim Knoll; also survived by her granddaughter and caregiver Julie Sengbusch. No Prior Visitation or service will be observed. Memorials to Hospice of WNY. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss Sue May your Mom Rest In Peace
JoAnne Franz
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results