EUSANIO - Marilyn
(nee Blake)
June 24, 2021, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. Eusanio; loving mother of Linda (Thomas) Militello, David (Mary Ann) Eusanio, Donna (Michael Trautmann) Becker and James (Erin) Eusanio; cherished grandmother of Elyse (Zack) House, Erin, Alana, Blake, Emily and Ayden; caring sister of James and the late David Blake; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, WNY Chapter, at https://www.alz.org/wny
. Share memories and condolences on Marilyn's Tribute Page online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.