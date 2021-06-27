Menu
Marilyn EUSANIO
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
EUSANIO - Marilyn
(nee Blake)
June 24, 2021, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. Eusanio; loving mother of Linda (Thomas) Militello, David (Mary Ann) Eusanio, Donna (Michael Trautmann) Becker and James (Erin) Eusanio; cherished grandmother of Elyse (Zack) House, Erin, Alana, Blake, Emily and Ayden; caring sister of James and the late David Blake; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter, at https://www.alz.org/wny. Share memories and condolences on Marilyn's Tribute Page online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jun
29
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
5480 Main St, Williamsville, NY
Donna, I am so sorry for your loss. May she rest in comfort with your dad. I think of you often. Your family is in my prayers.
Camille Primerano
June 27, 2021
Marilyn was my cousin and one of the sweetest people I ever knew. She is now at peace and with Larry, David and her parents, Henry Blake and Rita Fick Blake.
Wayne Edward Baumler
Family
June 27, 2021
