KOGUT - Marilyn Frances (nee Pawlowski)
Peacefully, November 29, 2020, exactly 35 years to the date of her parents' passing. She was 78, living in Tampa, FL, formerly of Grand Island, NY. Beloved wife of Michael V. Kogut; dear mother of Julie Kogut, Jennifer Lewis, Amy (Ryan) O'Neill and Michelle (Scott) Bane; loving grandmother of ten grandchildren; daughter of the late Julia (nee Zawacki) and Eugene Z. Pawlowski; sister of the late Anthony C. Pawlowski, DDS. She was a dedicated educator, teaching French to High School students and guiding many of them on annual tours of France and Italy. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held at St. Stephen's Church, Grand Island at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made in Marilyn's memory to Cure Sanfilippo Foundation; Checks can be sent to: Cure Sanfilippo Foundation, PO Box 6901, Columbia, SC 29260, or online at www.CureSFF.org
, OR to SADS Foundation (Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome) at sads.org
Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Marilyn's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.