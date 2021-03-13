GALLEY - Marilyn J.
(nee Boeck)
Passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2021 at age 77. She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Dorothy Boeck. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joseph Galley; sons, Paul (Danielle) Galley, Kenneth (Tammy) Galley, Charles (Misha) Galley; grandchildren, Rose Hall and Laura Galley, Matthias Galley, Meshach Galley, Gideon Galley, Josh Bumbarger, Brittany Bumbarger and Nicholas Bumbarger, Caleb Galley and Jared Galley; great-grandson, Calvin Hall; brother, William (Barbara) Boeck; brothers-in-law, Albert (Terry) Galley, Jim (Suzanne) Galley; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Ken) Kendron, Beatrice (George) Stump; many nieces, nephews and friends. Marilyn was a long-time Social Worker for the Diocese of Rochester. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 14th, from 1-4 PM, at MILLER FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 3325 Winton Road South. Due to COVID-19 limitations, we ask that you sign up for a time spot for calling on Marilyn's Memorial Page on the funeral home website. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 15th at 10 AM, at St. Marianne Cope Parish at Guardian Angels Church, 2061 East Henrietta Road. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. To register for calling and to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit: www.Miller1889.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 13, 2021.