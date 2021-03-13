Menu
Marilyn J. GALLEY
GALLEY - Marilyn J.
(nee Boeck)
Passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2021 at age 77. She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Dorothy Boeck. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joseph Galley; sons, Paul (Danielle) Galley, Kenneth (Tammy) Galley, Charles (Misha) Galley; grandchildren, Rose Hall and Laura Galley, Matthias Galley, Meshach Galley, Gideon Galley, Josh Bumbarger, Brittany Bumbarger and Nicholas Bumbarger, Caleb Galley and Jared Galley; great-grandson, Calvin Hall; brother, William (Barbara) Boeck; brothers-in-law, Albert (Terry) Galley, Jim (Suzanne) Galley; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Ken) Kendron, Beatrice (George) Stump; many nieces, nephews and friends. Marilyn was a long-time Social Worker for the Diocese of Rochester. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 14th, from 1-4 PM, at MILLER FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 3325 Winton Road South. Due to COVID-19 limitations, we ask that you sign up for a time spot for calling on Marilyn's Memorial Page on the funeral home website. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 15th at 10 AM, at St. Marianne Cope Parish at Guardian Angels Church, 2061 East Henrietta Road. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To register for calling and to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit: www.Miller1889.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mar
15
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Marianne Cope Parish at Guardian Angels Church
2061 East Henrietta Road, NY
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We shall miss Marilyn's beautiful smile and gracious hand wave. With our love and prayers from your next door neighbor, Kathie, Dennis and Tom.
Kathie Holzwarth
Neighbor
March 15, 2021
You loved Dr Eric Cederstrom for helping the patients in Rochester!
March 14, 2021
Words cannot express the sympathy that goes out to you and your family. Prayers for one and all.
Connie and Bill Frank
March 13, 2021
Our sympathy and prayers for you and your family
Matthew and Connie Fruth
March 13, 2021
Joe and Family,
Bill and I are so sorry to hear of Marilyn’s passing. Please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time!
Bill and Sue Mulligan
Sue Mulligan
Friend
March 11, 2021
