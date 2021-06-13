GERKEN - Marilyn A.

(nee Ziecker)

Passed away peacefully June 1, 2021, in her Orchard Park, NY, home. Marilyn was the loving wife of the late Joe Gerken; devoted mother of Linda (David) Hall, Cindy (Steve) Annino, and Mike (Mo) Condon; cherished grandmother of Kelly (Jacob) Heferle, Josh (Jen) Repp, Chris (Debbie) Annino, Ryan Annino, and Cheryl Annino; also survived by many great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orchard Park Community Church, 7451 East Quaker Rd., Orchard Park, NY, where she was a devoted member. Services private.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.