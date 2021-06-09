Menu
Marilyn A. GERKEN
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
GERKEN - Marilyn A.
(nee Ziecker)
Passed away peacefully June 1, 2021, in her Orchard Park, NY, home. Marilyn was the loving wife of the late Joe Gerken; devoted mother of Linda (David) Hall, Cindy (Steve) Annino, and Mike (Mo) Condon; cherished grandmother of Kelly (Jacob) Heferle, Josh (Jen) Repp, Chris (Debbie) Annino, Ryan Annino, and Cheryl Annino; also survived by many great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orchard Park Community Church, 7451 East Quaker Rd., Orchard Park, NY, where she was a devoted member. No prior visitation. Arrangements entrusted to: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Condolences at www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Judy Fluker
Friend
June 14, 2021
