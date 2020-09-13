HENDERSON - Marilyn
(nee Groffenberg)
Passed away peacefully September 11, 2020 after of short illness, of Grand Island. Wife of 67 years of John M. "Jack" Henderson. Mother of Kathy (Jim) Fox, John (Donna) Henderson, Debbie (Jim) Henderson Montray, Joe (Jennie) Henderson, Michael (Tamey) Henderson, Carol (Bert) Henderson Borden and Bill (Lisa) Henderson. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family. Sister of Patsy Krantz, Bonnie (Randy) Gardi and the late William Groffenberg. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Food Pantry. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.