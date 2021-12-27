Menu
Marilyn E. HINMAN
Age 81, of Hamburg, NY, December 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edward Hinman; loving mother of Mary Beth (Henry) Michnik and Edward (Bridgid) Hinman; proud grandmother of Matthew, Nicholas (Alicia), Eric, Micaela, Noah, Adam and the late Mary Elizabeth; cherished great-grandmother of Grace, Kazlyn and Logan. Marilyn is survived by her siblings Constance (late Peter) Radwan, William (Christine) Leonard and the late Frank (Bernice) Leonard, late Barbara (late Joseph) Craven; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a prayer service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna, NY, Wednesday, at 12:00 PM. Please assemble at Cemetery Office, at 11:45 AM. No Prior visitation. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 27, 2021.
