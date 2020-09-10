LEININGER - Marilyn J.
(nee Hickox)
Of Depew, NY, September 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John G. Leininger; dearest mother of Sandra (Rev. Richard) Whittaker, Shirley (Rodney) Renfrew, Deborah Hicks, and the late Ronald Leininger; loving grandmother of Josh, Jesse, Kaitlyn, Kylee, Kasey, Austin, Jack, and Meghan; great-grandmother of three; sister of Marjorie (Samuel) Mitchell, and the late William Hickox. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation hours Saturday morning from 10-11 AM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Graveside services will immediately follow visitation hours at St. Matthew Cemetery. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2020.