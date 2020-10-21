BARBER - Marilyn Jean
Aged 71, died painlessly and peacefully on October 16, 2020, of unexpected complications from a short illness. She was predeceased in death by her beloved mother, best friend and soul-mate, Margaret; and is survived by her husband and partner of 52 years, Bruce Ray Bell; her precious dog Hunter; a brother Peter (Mary); three sisters, Judith (David) Wilson, Patricia Milliman and Susan (Joe Lee) Barber; six nieces and nephews and one great-nephew; and countless loyal and devoted friends and students. She flourished and distinguished herself in a 50-year career as a professional classical singer and teacher of voice. As much as she thrived on those creative years, she loved her family and home, her garden, her cottages on Keuka Lake, her many visits to Venice, the British Isles and one of which her dreams had been made, to Egypt. Her place of final rest will be in the Little Church Cemetery, in Hall, NY, alongside her mother, grandparents and uncle, close to the farm at which they lived, were born, and raised. Her graveside service will be small and private. Memorials may be made to the ASPCA or Wounded Warriors
Project. Arrangements by BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.