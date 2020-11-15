Menu
Marilyn Jean WHITCOMB
WHITCOMB - Marilyn Jean
(nee Silver)
Of Williamsville, November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan D. Whitcomb; dear mother of Daniel (April) of Williamsville, Craig (Diane) Whitcomb of Flower Mound, TX; grandmother of Emily, Grace, Anya, Kara and Garrett Whitcomb; great-grandmother of Kennedy; also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends; sister of the late Sally Wolfe of CA. No prior visitation. Marilyn worked as a registered nurse for 60 years in Buffalo and Austin, TX. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
