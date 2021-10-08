Kucera (Klink) - Marilyn
(nee Hess)
Marilyn Hess (Klink) Kucera's love, spirituality, and wisdom did not come to an end when she left this world on October 5, 2021. Marilyn's legacy lives on through the lessons and love she generously shared with each one of her family members and neighbors. Born to Alex and Eloise Hess in Buffalo, NY, on July 8, 1940, Marilyn went on to become a skillful educator who was a lifelong learner herself. Her career began as a Buffalo Public School Teacher in the early 70's. Shortly after this, she was invited to become the Director of Consumer Sciences for the State Education Department in Albany, NY where she helped develop standards and curriculum. This enabled her to travel both domestically and internationally to research innovative educational models such as Study Circles with Herbert Blid in Sweden. Upon retirement, Marilyn continued as a volunteer literacy tutor in Revere, MA. Additionally, she went on to join The Transition Network, a national non-profit organization of diverse and dynamic women who enjoy trying and
learning new things. Over the years until the very last moment, Marilyn shared her passion for learning with countless students, colleagues, friends, and relatives. Marilyn, fondly known as "Gmar", lived life to the fullest by enjoying the simplest pleasures of life, including people and nature. She reveled in watching the sunrise each morning, comparing each of "God's performances" to the palette of a favorite artist. She was known for her love of poetry and lived by the verse, "Gather ye rosebuds while ye may." Marilyn and her family enjoyed many summers at Saratoga Performing Arts Center watching Jazz Festivals and ballet. In later years, she and the family enjoyed walks along Revere Beach to admire sand sculptures and trips to Twist 'N Shake for a soft serve ice cream. She was eternally grateful for God's blessings and embarked on a pilgrimage to The Camino de Santiago in Portugal and frequented The Abbey of Gethsemani in Bardstown, Kentucky where Thomas Merton studied (her favorite). In later years, a spinal cord injury left Marilyn partially immobile, but she bounced back with the help of caring professionals at Spaulding Rehabilitation Center in Charlestown. She continued to enjoy life to the fullest through the Massachusetts General Hospital Wellness Center in Revere where she met her close friend and partner, Dane Terry. Marilyn was surrounded by family and friends until the very last moments. Marilyn is preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Klink and Stan Kucera. She is lovingly survived by her four children and their spouses; Kathleen (Klink) and James Aiello; Joseph and Johanna Klink; Patricia (Klink) Gorham and Leonard Russo; Constance (Klink) and Dan Carman. Marilyn is survived by her grandchildren and their spouses: Lauren (Aiello) Lorraine; Philip Aiello; Jon and Melissa Aiello; Matthew Klink; Bethany Klink; Frank and Alison Gorham; Katherine Gorham; Shauna Gorham; Daniel and Christina Carman; Christian Carman. Marilyn is survived by her great-grandchildren: Caroline and Ben Lorraine; Jolene, Hannah, and Jon Aiello; Brady and Archie Gorham. Additionally, Marilyn is survived by her siblings and their spouses: Kennon and Anne Hess; Kathleen and Al Miller, along with their children. A visiting hour
will be held at First Church of Winthrop, UMC at 217 Winthrop Street, Winthrop,
MA, on Tuesday, October 12, at 9:30 AM followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 10:30 AM. Marilyn's final resting place will be held in the Chapel at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, NY, on October 30th, at 12 PM. Marilyn would like to express gratitude to Pastor John for serving as an inspiration to love each one of our neighbors. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory can be made to Spaulding Rehabilitation at https://spauldingrehab. org/giving or to First Church of Winthrop, UMC at 217 Winthrop Street, Winthrop, MA. Funeral arrangements are from the MAURICE W. KIRBY FUNERAL HOME, 210 Winthrop St. Winthrop, MA. To sign Marilyn's guestbook, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2021.