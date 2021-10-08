Goodspeed to Mrs Klink, who was always there with a smile whenever you needed one. The Klinks moved in next store to us when I was in Kindergarten. After a very short time, our house and the Klink house sort of merged into one as I and my siblings spent much time there and the Klinks spent much time in our house. The driveway was more of all hallway than a boundary. My deepest sympathies go to Kathy, Joe (my best friend and best man and faithful caller before every Bills game to this day),Patty and Connie. We will never forget your Mom.

Mark Gallagher Friend October 8, 2021