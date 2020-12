POPIOL - Marilyn L. (nee Hoth)Of East Aurora, passed away November 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Popiol; dear mother of Lauran (Gary) Schrems and James Popiol; loving nana to Erik (Laura) Gramza, Katelyn (Colin) Curley and James Popiol Jr.; great-nana to Ryder. No prior visitation. A memorial will be held at a later a date. Condolences may be made at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com