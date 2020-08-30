Menu
Marilyn M. CAMPANELLA
CAMPANELLA - Marilyn M. (nee Thompson)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on August 28, 2020. Devoted mother of Micheal P. (Lynn Lombardo) Campanella; dear sister of Darlene (Mark) Mortellaro and the late Shirley Scaccia, Anthony Thompson, Donald (Wilma, late Carol) Thompson and Peggy McCoy; also survived by her former husband, Michael T. Campanella and nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Pursuant to NYS Guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
