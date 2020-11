PEGNIA - Marilyn M. (nee McManus)Of Buffalo, entered into rest unexpectedly November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late August J. "Cuz" Pegnia; devoted and wonderful mother of Lin (Fred), Ronn and little Lucci; cherished grandmother of The Boyzz; loving daughter of the late Charles and Catherine McManus; dear sister of the late Eleanor, Pearl and Evelyn; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. To know her, was to love her, and she will be sadly missed. Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com