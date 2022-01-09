MAHIQUES - Marilyn
(nee Proy)
January 4, 2022. Beloved wife of 49 years to Joseph Mahiques; loving mother of Joey, Anthony (Shannon), Brian (Sarah), Coreybeth (Tony) Mahiques; dear grandmother of Fatimah, Olivia, Peter, Ianna, Hope, Rachel, Jeremiah and Benjamin; great-grandmother of Autumn; beloved sister of Janet (Doug) Martin; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Monday from 4-8 PM at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at the Bethesda Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 6 Delaware St., Tonawanda, NY 14150 at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernakenmore.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.