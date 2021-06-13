MIERCZEWSKI - Marilyn E.
(nee Fricke)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest June 12, 2021. Devoted mother of Michael Fragale, Angela (Martin) Staniszewski, Julie (Michael Taylor) Fragale and the late Debra Jo Fragale; cherished grandmother of Alyssa (Jay) Napieralski, Brittany (Bryan) Dent, Michael, Jr. (Rachel Wachowski) Fragale, Tracy (Jarius) Jay, Heather Staniszewski, Erika (Christopher Allan) Taylor and Ethan Taylor; adored great-grandmother of Carden, Presley and Jaxon; loving daughter of the late Harold and Gertrude Fricke; dear sister of Gary (Betty) Fricke, Joanne (James) Duncan, Linda Hunter, Michelle Doepping, late Dorothea Heck and the late Richard Fricke; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM, where funeral services will be held on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to either Niagara Hospice or the American Lung Association
. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.