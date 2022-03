MIERCZEWSKI - Marilyn E.(nee Fricke)Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest June 12, 2021. Devoted mother of Michael Fragale, Angela (Martin) Staniszewski, Julie (Michael Taylor) Fragale and the late Debra Jo Fragale; cherished grandmother of Alyssa (Jay) Napieralski, Brittany (Bryan) Dent, Michael, Jr. (Rachel Wachowski) Fragale, Tracy (Jarius) Jay, Heather Staniszewski, Erika (Christopher Allan) Taylor and Ethan Taylor; adored great-grandmother of Carden, Presley and Jaxon; loving daughter of the late Harold and Gertrude Fricke; dear sister of Gary (Betty) Fricke, Joanne (James) Duncan, Linda Hunter, Michelle Doepping, late Dorothea Heck and the late Richard Fricke; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM, where funeral services will be held on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to either Niagara Hospice or the American Lung Association . Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com