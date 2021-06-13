Menu
Marilyn E. MIERCZEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MIERCZEWSKI - Marilyn E.
(nee Fricke)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest June 12, 2021. Devoted mother of Michael Fragale, Angela (Martin) Staniszewski, Julie (Michael Taylor) Fragale and the late Debra Jo Fragale; cherished grandmother of Alyssa (Jay) Napieralski, Brittany (Bryan) Dent, Michael, Jr. (Rachel Wachowski) Fragale, Tracy (Jarius) Jay, Heather Staniszewski, Erika (Christopher Allan) Taylor and Ethan Taylor; adored great-grandmother of Carden, Presley and Jaxon; loving daughter of the late Harold and Gertrude Fricke; dear sister of Gary (Betty) Fricke, Joanne (James) Duncan, Linda Hunter, Michelle Doepping, late Dorothea Heck and the late Richard Fricke; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM, where funeral services will be held on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to either Niagara Hospice or the American Lung Association. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jun
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Rest in Peace. Condolences to Julie and her entire family
Jackie Wachowicz
Friend
June 17, 2021
R.I.P. May the Lord meet and bless you
Dawn Wachowicz &Lonnie Pieczynski
Friend
June 14, 2021
RIP. I hope you're breathing freely. Love you!!!!
Michelle
Family
June 13, 2021
