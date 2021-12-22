NORTHWAY - Marilyn S.
(nee Shannon)
December 20, 2021, age 78. Beloved wife of 55 years to Robert J. Northway; loving mother of Caroline (Daniel) Gonzalez, Robert A. (Rachel) Northway, Amy (Kenneth) Wise, Sarah (Stephen) Schunk, John C. (Julie) Northway and Michael (Chandra Jackson) Northway; cherished grandmother of 22 grandchildren; dear sister of Elizabeth (Clark) Ross, Margaret (Michael) Kane, the late John P. (Joan) Shannon and Maureen (late Donald) Rogers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to People of Praise, Buffalo Camp, 5225 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.