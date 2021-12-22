Menu
Marilyn S. NORTHWAY
NORTHWAY - Marilyn S.
(nee Shannon)
December 20, 2021, age 78. Beloved wife of 55 years to Robert J. Northway; loving mother of Caroline (Daniel) Gonzalez, Robert A. (Rachel) Northway, Amy (Kenneth) Wise, Sarah (Stephen) Schunk, John C. (Julie) Northway and Michael (Chandra Jackson) Northway; cherished grandmother of 22 grandchildren; dear sister of Elizabeth (Clark) Ross, Margaret (Michael) Kane, the late John P. (Joan) Shannon and Maureen (late Donald) Rogers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to People of Praise, Buffalo Camp, 5225 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Church
6919 Transit Road, Swormville, NY
I just wanted to send my condolences to the family. Please know that you all are in my prayers and thoughts during this difficult time. Rest in Peace, Marilyn Love, Lorraine (Bonnie, Patti's & Susie's niece)
Lorraine Okon (Theriault)
December 22, 2021
