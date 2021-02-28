Menu
Marilyn J. ROENISH
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
ROENISH - Marilyn J.
(nee VanDusen)
February 26, 2021. She was born in Lockport March 26, 1936 to Harold and Mildred VanDusen. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Benjamin Roenish; sisters Jean Gilling's, Joan Rhinehart and Marcia Williamson. Marilyn is survived by her children Lewis (Kathy) Kane, Pamela (Gary) Lipperman, and Karen Kane; brother-in-law, Dr. John Williamson; five grandchildren, Laura Kane, Douglas (Kellena) Kane, Dana (Judd) Lipperman, Megan (Derek) Kane and Tyler (Erin) Lipperman; 6 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, many beloved nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. Condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marilyn was such a lovely person. She was so friendly and kind to my mother when she was at Heritage Manor. I thought a lot of her and was so very sorry to hear of her passing. My sympathies go out to you.
Karen Cassidy
Acquaintance
March 10, 2021
