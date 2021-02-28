ROENISH - Marilyn J.
(nee VanDusen)
February 26, 2021. She was born in Lockport March 26, 1936 to Harold and Mildred VanDusen. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Benjamin Roenish; sisters Jean Gilling's, Joan Rhinehart and Marcia Williamson. Marilyn is survived by her children Lewis (Kathy) Kane, Pamela (Gary) Lipperman, and Karen Kane; brother-in-law, Dr. John Williamson; five grandchildren, Laura Kane, Douglas (Kellena) Kane, Dana (Judd) Lipperman, Megan (Derek) Kane and Tyler (Erin) Lipperman; 6 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, many beloved nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted in her memory to the American Diabetes Association
, www.diabetes.org
. Condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.