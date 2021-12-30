ROOF - Marilyn A. (nee Euller)
December 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Roof; loving mother of Thomas James Roof and the late Michael John (Shirley) Roof and Gloria Gean (Daniel) Nadon; devoted grandmother of Michelle; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Thursday, from 3-7 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where prayers will be offered Friday at 9:15 AM. Facial covering and social distancing protocols will be observed. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 30, 2021.