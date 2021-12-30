Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn A. ROOF
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
ROOF - Marilyn A. (nee Euller)
December 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Roof; loving mother of Thomas James Roof and the late Michael John (Shirley) Roof and Gloria Gean (Daniel) Nadon; devoted grandmother of Michelle; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Thursday, from 3-7 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where prayers will be offered Friday at 9:15 AM. Facial covering and social distancing protocols will be observed. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
Dec
31
Prayer Service
9:15a.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.