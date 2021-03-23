YOUNG - Marilyn Meissner

Age 88, formerly of West Seneca and Orchard Park, died on March 20, 2021, in Maryland. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth, daughters Kristin Santone (Robert) and Julia Young; son Eric Young, three grandchildren, and a sister, Marjorie Yearke. After moving to the Washington, DC, area in 1957, Mrs. Young worked for the U.S. Air Force in the Pentagon. Later she became involved in Presidential campaigns and hospital volunteer positions prior to working in the White House for Rosalynn Carter. While living in the Buffalo area, she was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Orchard Park.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2021.