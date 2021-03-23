YOUNG - Marilyn Meissner Age 88, formerly of West Seneca and Orchard Park, died on March 20, 2021, in Maryland. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth, daughters Kristin Santone (Robert) and Julia Young; son Eric Young, three grandchildren, and a sister, Marjorie Yearke. After moving to the Washington, DC, area in 1957, Mrs. Young worked for the U.S. Air Force in the Pentagon. Later she became involved in Presidential campaigns and hospital volunteer positions prior to working in the White House for Rosalynn Carter. While living in the Buffalo area, she was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Orchard Park.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2021.
Eric and family...so sorry to hear of your moms passing...may she Rest In Peace....
Maryanne Sullivan
March 24, 2021
Julia, my deepest sympathies for you and your family. May you continue to find comfort, peace and strength in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Jacky Moore
March 23, 2021
Julie and family, We are so sorry for your loss. You are an amazing daughter who has always been so dedicated in caring for your mother. May she be resting in peace and feel no pain. Sending our condolences.