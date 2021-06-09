Menu
Marilynn KREGAL
KREGAL - Marilynn
Of East Aurora, NY and formerly of Portland, OR, June 7, 2021. Loving mother of Heidi Billittier and Rachel Kregal Phillips. Proud grandmother of Sarah and Julia Billittier. Sister of Gene Nudelman, Jr. of Sahuarita, AZ. Private Funeral Service will be held at a date that is convenient for the family. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make donations to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Juilliard Alumni Assoc. or Camerata di Sant'Antonio Chamber Orchestra. Family guest book online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.
I'M SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT YOUR MOM... AND YOUR DAD....I HAD NO IDEA......
Christopher Graham
November 21, 2021
Heidi, Rachel, on behalf of the entire Taub family, deepest condolences to you and your extended families. Your Mother touched our lives in so many ways. She will be missed by us all.
Samuel Taub
Friend
June 16, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. She was a lovely and talented woman. God bless you during this difficult time and peace be with you.
Nora Kovach
Friend
June 12, 2021
