KREGAL - Marilynn
Of East Aurora, NY and formerly of Portland, OR, June 7, 2021. Loving mother of Heidi Billittier and Rachel Kregal Phillips. Proud grandmother of Sarah and Julia Billittier. Sister of Gene Nudelman, Jr. of Sahuarita, AZ. Private Funeral Service will be held at a date that is convenient for the family. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make donations to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Juilliard Alumni Assoc. or Camerata di Sant'Antonio Chamber Orchestra. Family guest book online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.