CAVARETTI - Mario J.
Entered into rest on September 26, 2021 at age 97. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Konopka) Cavaretti; devoted father of Chris (Susan) Cavaretti, Shelly (late Jack) Ziemann and Diane (David) Stanchak; cherished grandfather of Lindsay (Jay) Arcese, Alan Ziemann, Marc (Katherine) Cavaretti and Jaymie Cavaretti; adored great-grandfather of five; loving son of the late John and Frances (nee Lipari) Cavaretti; dear brother of the late Elizabeth (late Dwain) Bjella, the late Rose (late Thomas) Doyle and the late Marie (John) Pavic; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct. (corner of Maple Rd.), Williamsville, on Saturday (October 9, 2021) at 8:45 AM. Mass can be live streamed at www.stgregs.org/live-stream
. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Mr. Cavaretti was a veteran of the US Army and served during WWII and the Korean War. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.