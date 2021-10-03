Menu
Mario J. CAVARETTI
CAVARETTI - Mario J.
Entered into rest on September 26, 2021 at age 97. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Konopka) Cavaretti; devoted father of Chris (Susan) Cavaretti, Shelly (late Jack) Ziemann and Diane (David) Stanchak; cherished grandfather of Lindsay (Jay) Arcese, Alan Ziemann, Marc (Katherine) Cavaretti and Jaymie Cavaretti; adored great-grandfather of five; loving son of the late John and Frances (nee Lipari) Cavaretti; dear brother of the late Elizabeth (late Dwain) Bjella, the late Rose (late Thomas) Doyle and the late Marie (John) Pavic; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct. (corner of Maple Rd.), Williamsville, on Saturday (October 9, 2021) at 8:45 AM. Mass can be live streamed at www.stgregs.org/live-stream. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Mr. Cavaretti was a veteran of the US Army and served during WWII and the Korean War. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Mass of Christian Burial
8:45a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Ct. (corner of Maple Rd.), Williamsville, NY
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
I knew Mario Cavaretti many years ago when he was a manager for Paddock Chevrolet many years ago. Mario (he disliked being called Mr.) was a fine car manager but he was an even better human being, and I was honored to know and work for him. Rest In Peace Mario, you were always one of the good guys in this world.
Michael C. Gugino
October 3, 2021
