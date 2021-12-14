DiCRISTOFARO - Mario G.
December 12, 2021, age 89. Beloved husband of 62 years to Rose Nella (nee Sticca) DiCristofaro; loving father of Susan (Joseph) Ciminelli, Lisa (Joe) Rastelli and Mario (Fatima) DiCristofaro, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Joseph (Carly) Ciminelli, Erica Ciminelli and Nicolas Ciminelli; adored great-grandfather of Carmelo and Naomi; dear son of the late Antonio and Gemma (nee Buccilli) DiCristofaro; caring brother of Bruno (late Josephine) DiCristofaro, Josephine (Albert) D'Andrea and the late Maria (late Victor) Carducci and Aldo (Dora) DiCristofaro; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mario was a helicopter mechanic in Venezuela from 1955-1959 then immigrated to the US from Italy in 1960, he started Metropolitan Collision in 1966 in Buffalo. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. Entombment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.