Mario G. DiCRISTOFARO
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
DiCRISTOFARO - Mario G.
December 12, 2021, age 89. Beloved husband of 62 years to Rose Nella (nee Sticca) DiCristofaro; loving father of Susan (Joseph) Ciminelli, Lisa (Joe) Rastelli and Mario (Fatima) DiCristofaro, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Joseph (Carly) Ciminelli, Erica Ciminelli and Nicolas Ciminelli; adored great-grandfather of Carmelo and Naomi; dear son of the late Antonio and Gemma (nee Buccilli) DiCristofaro; caring brother of Bruno (late Josephine) DiCristofaro, Josephine (Albert) D'Andrea and the late Maria (late Victor) Carducci and Aldo (Dora) DiCristofaro; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mario was a helicopter mechanic in Venezuela from 1955-1959 then immigrated to the US from Italy in 1960, he started Metropolitan Collision in 1966 in Buffalo. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. Entombment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Merry Christmas Mario you are truly missed, and so blessed to have such a beautiful family. It was honor knowing you. Love always, Doug ,Denise
DENISE SMITH
Family
December 25, 2021
Dear Nella and Family, So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you all during this difficult time. May He Rest in Peace. Lots of Love from your cousins in Australia. Anna, Diana Marco STICCA and Family xox
Anna, Diana, Marco STICCA & Family
Family
December 21, 2021
Mario was one of the greatest men I´ve ever met. It was an honor to know him. I will cherish my memories with him forever.
Louis Mazerbo
Work
December 21, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
BNR Collision
December 17, 2021
Lisa, so sorry on the loss of your Father, our sincere condolences from Sonya & I. Please stay strong.
Sonya & Rick Glaser
December 16, 2021
Sue and Grace, my deepest sympathy to you and your family during this time. My prayers go out to all of you.
Colleen
December 15, 2021
Lisa, I´m so sorry to hear of the loss of your father. My thoughts are with you and your family. Beth Campagna
Beth Campagna
Other
December 15, 2021
Joe, Lisa, Mario and the rest of the Dicristofaro family. My deepest condolences on the loss of your Dad. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Dale Plueckhahn
December 15, 2021
I Dio Benedica Mario. Repose al Brachio di Dio. God Bless Nella and Family
Dominic Buccilli & Jayne
Family
December 14, 2021
Rose and family. The older I´ve become the greater the respect I have for Mario has become especially for the meaningful contribution he gave our family. The respect I have for Mario will never diminish and he will always remain in my thoughts. Please accept our sincere and heartfelt sympathy. Otto Linda and family
Otto Sticca and family
December 14, 2021
Love, The Sticca Family
December 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
DENISE SMITH
Family
December 14, 2021
