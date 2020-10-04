ERRICO - Mario
October 2, 2020, age 90. Beloved husband of 51 years to the late Marie C. (nee Terranova) Errico; loving father of Mark Errico, David (Maria) Errico Sr., Paul (Sue) Errico Sr. and Thomas (Erika) Errico; cherished grandfather of Meghan, David Jr. (Tracey), Paul Jr., Mario, Hali and Ryan; caring brother of Odinea and Narina (late Reno) and the late Hugo, Rosetta and Ella (late Charles); also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mario's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com