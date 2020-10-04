Menu
Mario ERRICO
ERRICO - Mario
October 2, 2020, age 90. Beloved husband of 51 years to the late Marie C. (nee Terranova) Errico; loving father of Mark Errico, David (Maria) Errico Sr., Paul (Sue) Errico Sr. and Thomas (Erika) Errico; cherished grandfather of Meghan, David Jr. (Tracey), Paul Jr., Mario, Hali and Ryan; caring brother of Odinea and Narina (late Reno) and the late Hugo, Rosetta and Ella (late Charles); also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mario's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
