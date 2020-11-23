Menu
Mario J. CUTONILLI
CUTONILLI - Mario J.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest November 20, 2020. Loving son of the late John and Maria Cutonilli; dear brother of the late Anna Cutonilli; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Due to Covid restrictions, private burial was held at the convenience of the family. Entombment, Gate Of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 23, 2020.
