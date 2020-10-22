KNARR - Marion A.
(nee Mueller)
October 21, 2020, passed away peacefully at the age of 89; beloved wife of the late Paul L. Knarr; loving mother of Kathleen Knarr (Charles Darmon), late Susan Shamrock-Beidler (Curtis Beidler) and Patricia (Craig) Bongiovanni; dearest grandmother of Joshua (Kristin) Shamrock, Andrea (Ronnie) Smith, Derek Bongiovanni, Ella Beidler and Daniel Bongiovanni; dear sister of the late Bill R. Mueller. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 24th at 11 AM at First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.