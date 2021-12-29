David, I'm so sorry to read about your mother. I remember meeting her & talking with her in her kitchen. Long time since our days at the Buffalo History Museum but I think of you from time to time. I married the State Historian (one of the big wigs from Albany as we called them) & lived in Albany for 20 years. Retired back to Niagara Falls in 2006. I remember your mother as a lovely lady. I feel bad for your loss. God bless your family.

Terry Lasher December 29, 2021