AMODEO - Marion R. (nee Sammarco) Beloved wife of the late Lawrence P.; devoted mother of Lawrence J. (Karen), David C. and Peter J. (Rosemarie); cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima, Parkside and Parker Aves., Buffalo on Thursday, at 11:30 AM. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.
David, I'm so sorry to read about your mother. I remember meeting her & talking with her in her kitchen.
Long time since our days at the Buffalo History Museum but I think of you from time to time. I married the State Historian (one of the big wigs from Albany as we called them) & lived in Albany for 20 years. Retired back to Niagara Falls in 2006.
I remember your mother as a lovely lady. I feel bad for your loss. God bless your family.