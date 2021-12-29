Menu
AMODEO - Marion R.
(nee Sammarco)
Beloved wife of the late Lawrence P.; devoted mother of Lawrence J. (Karen), David C. and Peter J. (Rosemarie); cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima, Parkside and Parker Aves., Buffalo on Thursday, at 11:30 AM. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Rose of Lima
Parkside and Parker Aves., Buffalo, NY
David, I'm so sorry to read about your mother. I remember meeting her & talking with her in her kitchen. Long time since our days at the Buffalo History Museum but I think of you from time to time. I married the State Historian (one of the big wigs from Albany as we called them) & lived in Albany for 20 years. Retired back to Niagara Falls in 2006. I remember your mother as a lovely lady. I feel bad for your loss. God bless your family.
Terry Lasher
December 29, 2021
