Blake - Marion F.
(nee Kennedy)
Of Hamburg, NY, September 3, 2021. Beloved wife of Richard Blake; loving mother of Patricia Cody, Richard (Patricia) Blake, Kathryn (Eugene) Owczarczak, Dr. James (Barbara) Blake and Kevin (Jody) Blake; cherished grandmother to 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Jean (late Harry) Hoegemeier and James (MaryJo) Kennedy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10:30 am at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075 (please assemble at Church). Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2021.