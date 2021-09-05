Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marion F. BLAKE
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Blake - Marion F.
(nee Kennedy)
Of Hamburg, NY, September 3, 2021. Beloved wife of Richard Blake; loving mother of Patricia Cody, Richard (Patricia) Blake, Kathryn (Eugene) Owczarczak, Dr. James (Barbara) Blake and Kevin (Jody) Blake; cherished grandmother to 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Jean (late Harry) Hoegemeier and James (MaryJo) Kennedy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10:30 am at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075 (please assemble at Church). Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
SS. Peter and Paul Church
66 E. Main St., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Patty and Richard, although so much time has passed since you were in my life and my brother Paul's, we want you to know you are in our thoughts.
Joyce Kessel
Other
September 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Arbor Capital Management
Family
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results